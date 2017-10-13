Woman killed in truck-motorcycle collision

about 1 hour ago BY Web Desk

KARACHI: A woman was killed in the early hours of Friday after a truck crashed into a motorcycle near the Karimabad area.

The speeding truck rammed into the motorcycle, killing 28-year-old Kiran on the spot, according to reports.

The truck driver reportedly fled the scene, as an outraged mob lit the truck on fire.

The initial reports suggest that the accident occurred due to overspeeding by the truck driver.

Fire brigade immediately reached the scene and brought the fire under control.

Further investigation of the case is underway.