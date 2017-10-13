Woman in Peshawar, man in Kohat live tweet Canadian-American couple’s surveillance

Web Desk: A woman in Peshawar and a man in Kohat live tweeted Canadian-American couple’s rescue surveillance through drones on the night of October 11. A twitter conversation that was started by Farzana Shah, who is a journalist based in Peshawar, was later replied by Munawar Khan, a citizen of Kohat.
Drones seen over Kohat????
— Farzana Shah (@Jana_Shah) October 11, 2017
Farzana while talking to Pakistan Today said that she was not on ground when the operation took place, “I was in Peshawar when I was told by sources in Kohat that drones and gunships were hovering in the air space,” she said. Her sources told her that the locals were scared after hearing the sound of drones in the area. So just like any instinctive journalist, she tweeted to get a confirmation.
Munawar Khan, who is a citizen of Kohat replied to her by saying that he observed the drones and that they might be American.
I think they were Americans. I also noticed them but so close to main city and cantonment area is really a matter of thinking .
— Munawar Khan (@Munawar_Kohat) October 12, 2017
There are some unconfirmed reports of Gunships tailing them. Ironically so far nobody is willing to confirm
— Farzana Shah (@Jana_Shah) October 12, 2017
However, soon after this small twitter conversation news channels broke the news of the rescue operation carried out by law enforcement agencies to free the abducted family.
did you watch this evening news or ARY that reported 5 american recovered by pak force with the help of Americans.
— Munawar Khan (@Munawar_Kohat) October 12, 2017
Joshua Boyle, the Canadian citizen, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children were rescued yesterday after the law enforcement agencies intercepted their vehicle while they were moved by their captors to an undisclosed location.
In 2011, Sohaib Athar live tweeted the Osama Bin Laden raid from Abbottabad. However, he was on ground at that point and tweeted the whole OBL raid with a series of tweets that later gave him international claim.