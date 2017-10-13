Woman in Peshawar, man in Kohat live tweet Canadian-American couple’s surveillance

Web Desk: A woman in Peshawar and a man in Kohat live tweeted Canadian-American couple’s rescue surveillance through drones on the night of October 11. A twitter conversation that was started by Farzana Shah, who is a journalist based in Peshawar, was later replied by Munawar Khan, a citizen of Kohat.

Drones seen over Kohat???? — Farzana Shah (@Jana_Shah) October 11, 2017

Farzana while talking to Pakistan Today said that she was not on ground when the operation took place, “I was in Peshawar when I was told by sources in Kohat that drones and gunships were hovering in the air space,” she said. Her sources told her that the locals were scared after hearing the sound of drones in the area. So just like any instinctive journalist, she tweeted to get a confirmation.

Munawar Khan, who is a citizen of Kohat replied to her by saying that he observed the drones and that they might be American.