Terrorist safe havens being relocated to Parliament, Pakistan reassures US after Trump praise

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON –

After US President Donald Trump praised Pakistan for the safe recovery of a Canadian-American couple and their three children, Islamabad has reassured Washington that this is a result of terrorist safe havens being relocated to the Parliament.

President Trump who praised Pakistan for ‘doing more’ following the recovery of the US-Canadian family, has been reassured that Islamabad would do even more.

“We have uprooted the terrorist safe havens and are in the process of relocating the terrorists to the Parliament,” a Foreign Office official told The Dependent.

“We will keep Mr Trump in the loop regarding the successful transfer of agents of chaos from the northwestern and tribal areas of Pakistan, to provincial and national assemblies.”

Another Foreign Office official said that the elimination of the current havens and safe readjustment of the targets would also ensure that Pakistan doesn’t contribute to the refugee crisis, which in the long run could have put the country on the US’ banned countries list.

“As instructed by the Trump regime, we are doing more. In fact, no one has ever done this much more for the safe havens,” the official said.

While talking to The Dependent, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Washington expresses ‘deep gratitude’ to Pakistan for the relocation.

“This would significantly improve the productivity and strike rate of our drones,” Tillerson said.