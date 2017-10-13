Sharifs’ corruption references: Ruckus in judicial complex leads court to adjourn hearing until Oct 19

ISLAMABAD: A ruckus caused by protesting lawyers outside the judicial complex Friday led the accountability court to adjourn Friday’s court hearing minutes after it began. The next hearing into the corruption references against the Sharif family will be held on October 19.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband MNA Capt (retd) Safdar separately reached the accountability court in connection with the corruption reference prepared against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) pertaining to London properties owned by them.

Maryam and her husband, accompanied by senior leaders and ministers of her father’s party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), arrived at the court amid tight security.

As the hearing began, the lawyers initiated a protest inside the court claiming that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission for lawyers to be present for court hearings inside the judicial complex as well as the accountability court stating it be “an open court”.

A ruckus inside the courtroom prevailed after the lawyers argued with the deputy attorney general leading Judge Mohammad Bashir to leave the courtroom for his chamber and adjourn Friday’s proceedings.

Strict security arrangements were in place around the area of the judicial complex, with the police restricting entry of non-essential people including lawyers and allowing only selected people to enter inside the complex. This led to a brawl with the police authorities, causing at least one lawyer to be injured.

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not appear in the court today as he is currently in London, along with his sons, tending to his ailing wife who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma.

On Thursday, Capt (retd) Safdar challenged his indictment process in the Islamabad High Court but the plea had been rejected.

During the previous hearing, the accountability court granted bail to ousted premier Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar, while declaring Sharif’s sons Hassan and Hussain proclaimed offenders for constantly ignoring the court’s summons.

The court also decided to hear Hassan and Hussain’s case separately while allowing a day’s exemption from the hearing to Nawaz Sharif.