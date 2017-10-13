SC to hear plea for disqualification of Sheikh Rashid next week

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) has fixed October 18 for hearing the petition seeking disqualification of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

A three-member SC bench presided over by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed will take up the case for hearing on October 18.

According to SC cause list issued on Friday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar has constituted a three-member bench led by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah to hear the petition filed by PML-N leader Shakil Awan seeking disqualification of Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Shakil Awan has taken a plea in his petition that Sheikh Rashid has concealed his assets during general election 2013 and had given the wrong statement before Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He has prayed the court to disqualify AML chief for concealing the assets and giving the wrong statement to ECP.