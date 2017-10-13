Rawalpindi teen walking on railway track wearing headphones run over by train

RAWALPINDI: A teenage boy was hit by a train and killed early on Friday morning.

According to rescue officials, the victim, Faiz Ali, was walking on the railway track near GT Road in Mandra town wearing headphones, oblivious to the train approaching from the back. The train hit him, killing him instantly.

On Thursday, a man lost his legs on a rail track while taking a selfie in the precincts of Jaranwala police station.

Shahid Hussain, a resident of Mohallah Islampura, was taking a selfie at the railway track when he accidentally slipped and fell on the line. In the meantime, an approaching train chopped off his both legs.