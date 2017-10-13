Quetta civil hospital bombing ‘facilitator’ killed: CTD

QUETTA: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday claimed to have killed one facilitator of the Aug 8, 2016, Civil Hospital suicide bombing that claimed 72 lives, mostly of lawyers.

According to reports the shootout occurred at Qambrani Road and resulted in the death of the facilitator, Asfandyar. Police also arrested one accomplice and recovered arms from the possession of the culprits.

Balochistan Chief Minister Nawaz Sanaullah Zehri lauded the timely police operation.

On August 8, 2016, at least 72 people died— including 56 lawyers and media people— and as many as 112 injured when a suicide bomber ripped through Quetta’s Civil Hospital, targeting the lawyers who had gathered at the hospital to mourn the death of their colleague and ex-president of the Balochistan Bar Association Bilal Anwar Kasi.

The explosion took place when Balochistan Bar Association President Bilal Kasi’s body was being brought to the emergency department after he was gunned down earlier that day. Former Balochistan Bar president Baz Muhammad Kakar was injured in the attack. He later succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

In December last year, Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti said the mastermind of the suicide attack along with four other accomplices, was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Pishin.

He also said that according to the information provided by the intelligence agencies the suicide bomber had been sent from a hideout of Tehreek-e-Taliban in Huramzai area of Pishin district.