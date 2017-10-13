Protests continue against incessant braid chopping incidents in IOK

SRINAGAR: Protests continue in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) against the increasing braid-chopping incidents by Indian security forces, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The braid chopping incidents are being described as the latest act of state terrorism, where agents of Indian secret agencies are resorting to the use of chemicals to make women unconscious and then forcibly cutting their braids.

On October 12, students at the Kashmir University led a protest inside the university campus against more than 100 reported incidents of braid-chopping in the valley during the past few weeks.

The first braid-chopping incident was reported on September 6, reported Al Jazeera. According to reports, a victim narrated that she was held by masked men from behind who sprayed something on her face. Another talked about being made unconscious before her braid was chopped off.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza and Zafar Akbar Butt continue to be placed under house arrest by Indian authorities.