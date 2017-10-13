PML-N hell-bent on destroying all state institutions, says Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his displeasure over the ruckus by lawyers affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) at the accountability court earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday said that the PML-N attacked judiciary for the second time, and that it is bent on destroying all state institutions.

Khan took to Twitter to chide the ruling party. He remarked that whatever happened at the accountability court on Friday was to protect the over Rs 30b ‘loot’ that the Saharfis have stashed abroad.

He was referring to the October 2 incident when the Rangers took control of the Federal Judicial Complex and did not allow anyone to enter the premises.

He further stated, “Now we know the drama of darbari Ahsan Iqbal over the Rangers’ presence in NAB court – it was to leave the NAB judge unprotected”.

Imran further stated that clearly, the PML-N is bent on destroying all state institutions. He asked the public to be “prepared to stand up and defend our state institutions”.

He said the destruction of state institutions means the disintegration of the state.

“This is the Sharif agenda which nation must counter,” he added.

The NAB has in total filed three references against the Sharif family and one against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the accountability court, in light of the Supreme Court’s orders in the Panama Papers case verdict of July 28.

On Friday, the indictment of Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz and her husband Captain (r) Muhammad Safdar in a graft reference filed by the accountability watchdog was postponed for six days after lawyers and supporters belonging to the PML-N created a racket while trying to enter the courtroom.

Sharif did not appear in court as he is in London, along with his sons, to be with his wife Kulsoom who is undergoing treatment for lymphoma. However, the court was expected to indict Maryam and Safdar as their case had been severed from that of her father and brothers — Hassan and Hussain.

With strict security arrangements in place, police barred non-essential personnel, including lawyers, from entering the complex. This led to a scuffle with the police, which resulted in the injury of at least one lawyer.

As the hearing began, the lawyers began protesting inside the court.

They claimed that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had allowed lawyers to be present inside the judicial complex as well as the accountability court as “it is an open court”. They threatened to hold up the hearing until action was taken against the police officials who had allegedly manhandled them outside the court.

As a result of the ruckus, Judge Bashir decided to end court proceedings for the day and asked both defendants to leave the courtroom and return for the hearing on October 19.