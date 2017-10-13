 PML-N a potent threat to democracy: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is a major threat to democracy, adding that the entire system is being put at stake to save one family.

The PML-N is a major threat to democracy in the country at present, adding that they want to become political martyrs, he told a private media outlet on Friday.

He said the PML-N is using delaying tactics to sabotage court proceedings, adding that the violence against NAB prosecutor corroborates his claim.

He said the state machinery, including police, belongs to the PML-N, adding that a political action was taken outside the court on Friday and we condemn it.

He said the PML-N was divided into two factions: one faction, comprising Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ch Nisar Ali Khan, does not want the conflict of institutions, while the other faction endorses the path of confrontation. He said one PML-N is in Pakistan and the second is in London that has put the PML-N workers and minister in a dilemma that whose orders they should follow.