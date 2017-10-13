Pakistani delegation to attend World Youth & Students Festival in Russia

ISLAMABAD: A 62-member delegation of Pakistani youth will participate for the first time in the 19th World Festival of Youth and Students in Sochi, Russia, commencing from October 14 to 22.

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) Chairperson Leila Khan would the Pakistani delegation in the festival which was aimed at developing intercultural cooperation and strengthening international ties. World Federation of Democratic Youth (WFDY) and National Preparatory Committee of the host country would be organising the event.

The festival, being hosted by Russian Federation, marks the 70th anniversary of the event which was first held in Prague in 1947. More than 20,000 energetic young people from more than 120 countries across the globe are expected to attend the festival, a PMYP statement said.

The festival would hold panel discussions and a series of scientific and educational events. These would further include lectures, conferences, master classes and workshops on topics like architecture and design, global politics, international security, technologies of future, environment and health, the future of science and global education, economics for future development, global culture, civil development platform, industries of future, aviation of future, the global rail network, and new media trends and landscape.

The festival would also feature national and international cultural performances, exhibitions, and sporting events.

The event would begin with an international student parade in Moscow on Saturday, preceded by international ministerial meeting of ministries, secretaries and head of departments responsible for national youth policy. The ministerial meeting would stress on best practices for welfare and productive engagement of young people, being practiced by different countries of the world.