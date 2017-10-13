Policeman killed, three injured in Quetta gun attack

QUETTA: A policeman was killed and three other persons, including a minor boy, were injured when a police patrolling vehicle came under a gun attack on Quetta’s Faqir Mohammad Road on Friday.

A senior police official said that police official Ali Muhammad was killed in the attack while two other policemen were injured along with the child. He added that the injured were rushed to the Quetta Civil Hospital where they were taken to the trauma center.

The assailants escaped unhurt, he said.

Also on Friday, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) killed in a shootout a suspected facilitator of the Civil Hospital suicide bombing incident on Aug 8 last year.

According to reports, the encounter occurred at Qambrani Road and resulted in the death of the facilitator, Asfandyar. Police also arrested one accomplice of the deceased besides recovering weapons from their possession.