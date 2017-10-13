Nawaz’s ouster reason of deteriorating economy: Talal Ch

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Friday said that deteriorating situation of the economy in the country is due to the disqualification of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking to reporters outside the residence of Chaudhary Muneer, the minister condemned the incident at the Pakistan Judicial Complex and urged the media to report correct facts and figures. He said that political leaders stay out of the court and only those people go inside who have permission.

Talal Chaudhry terming the clash regretful told that investigation has been ordered into the matter. He, however, clarified the incident occurred outside the court’s premises, on road. He said some people want to create such environment that helps to spread violence and chaos in the society.