Navy exercise validates combat readiness, defence of creeks

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy is conducting Exercise BURQ VII at Creeks area aiming to evaluate navy’s operational plans for the defence of creeks area.

It also includes the re-evaluation of the air defence plans and combat readiness of the Air Defence Battalion deployed in the creeks area. The marines and Special Service Group (navy) are lead elements of the exercise.

Coast Commander Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem also visited the forward posts of the Pakistan Navy in creeks area to witness the tactical phase of the exercise. During the visit, the commander expressed his satisfaction over high degree of professionalism and combat readiness displayed by the Marines and the Special Service Group.

BURQ series is a tactical level exercises conducted by the navy’s Coastal Command to evaluate and enhance the defence of the Creeks area wherein the marines and the Special Service Group participate. Assets of the navy fleet, Maritime Security Agency and the Pakistan Air Force also participated in the exercise.