MQM MPA Abdul Razzaq joins PSP

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) has received another shock on Friday when its MPA Mehmood Abdul Razzaq joined the Pakistan Sirzameen Party (PSP).

Mehmood Abdul Razzaq was elected member of provincial assembly from PS-116, Jamshed Town, Karachi.

On October 3, terming MQM founder an ugly blot for the Muhajir community, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chief Mustafa Kamal claimed that MQM would be wiped out in next general elections. A single person has brought bad name to the entire Muhajirs, he added.

Few days ago, more than 1900 workers including 919 from MQM have joined the Pakistan Sirzameen Party (PSP), one of the major inclusion from various parties as Mustafa Kamal termed it a historic day.

On September 18, a sitting member of Sindh Assembly from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Nadeem Razi had joined Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP). Mustafa Kamal while speaking on the occasion urged other political leaders to join the PSP. He said that many MQM workers were joining the new political party every day.