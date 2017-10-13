‘Minority vote can influence the election results’

LAHORE: It’s the right time to take concrete steps to build social harmony between Muslims and minorities; for this purpose, political parties must issue tickets to minority members on general seats where they have significant population, said Rabia Ghani in a dialogue organised by Pattan Development Organization between parliamentarians, local councilors from Lahore, Faisalabad, Nankana, Chiniot, Khanewal and provincial action group.

The participants unanimously assured to proactively promote the demands of minorities; it was agreed that the solution to the issues of minorities is through political processes, so that the minorities throughout Pakistan could have an enabling environment and experience greater freedom of political representation with respect to all other rights.

Pattan and participants of dialogue shared a Charter of Demands with MPs in which they demanded to conduct evaluation of the 6th Census (religion & transgender and disability columns), to sensitise police and court officials about the rights of minorities and formation of a rapid response team, in order to mainstream minorities in the structures of political parties. It was urged to address root causes of oppression.

The demand was also raised for the implementation of job quota in letter and spirit and to divide job quota equally between men and women. It was also said that NADRA and ECP must launch a special campaign to register religious minorities. Government should ensure the provision of basic facilities like clean drinking water and BHUs/clinics. Sensitisation of school faculty and ministerial staff on minimising the discrimination that minorities face in schools is also essential. The MPs also assured to make legislative interventions for their demands.

The participants of the event highly appreciated the initiative of Pattan Development Organization. Rabia Ghani, PMLN MPA Shehzad Munshi, Dr Noshin Hamid, PTI MPA Sadia Sohail, local councilors from five districts of Punjab, members of Provincial Action Group Pattan and media representatives were present in the dialogue.