Mashak trainer aircraft crashes in Waziristan

Three army officers injured in accident

WANA: An army aviation plane crashed near the Wana Stadium in South Waziristan Agency on Friday, resulting in injuries to three officials.

The Mashak trainer aircraft had taken off from Wana field strip for Kohat. A lieutenant colonel along with the two majors injured in the crash that took place due to a technical fault in the air-conditioning system and the engine of the plane.

The security forces cordoned the area and secured the plane’s wreckage, while the officers were shifted to the local field camp, where their condition is stated to be stable.