Maryam requests interior minister to take notice of manhandling of lawyers

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz regretted the treatment of lawyers at the hands of law enforcement personnel outside the Federal Judicial Complex on Friday.

Talking to media on her way out of the judicial complex, Maryam stated that the layers should not have been barred from entering the courtroom since they were permitted to hear the court proceedings.

Maryam also asked Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to take notice of the incident and launch an investigation into the matter.

“I will request the Interior Ministry to inquire into the incident,” she said.

Earlier, Maryam and her husband MNA Capt (r) Safdar reached the complex in connection with a corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging ownership of London properties by Sharif family.

As the hearing began, the lawyers initiated a protest inside the courtroom claiming that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted permission to lawyers to be present for court hearings inside the judicial complex as well as the accountability court stating it be “an open court”.

While the police made efforts to restrict entry of non-essential people including lawyers into the judicial complex, only selected people were allowed inside the complex. This led to a brawl with the police authorities, causing at least one lawyer to be injured.