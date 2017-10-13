Mark Ruffalo accidentally live streamed part of Thor: Ragnarok

While Marvel fans are anxiously waiting for the release of Thor: Ragnarok, about 25,000 fans got to listen to movie’s first 15 minutes after an actor forgot to stop live streaming of a movie screening.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk/Bruce Banner, in the franchise, decided to bring fans closer to the action during a movie screening held at the El Capitan theatre in Los Angeles.

Cate Blanchett and Chris Hemsworth were also present at the event.

Ruffalo started live streaming after the cast was introducing the much-awaited film before its premiere.

However, the actor forgot to stop the live stream and it continued to record from his pocket as the movie began.

The film audio was clearly audible as the stream continued for 15 minutes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

With this mistake, Ruffalo may have given Tom Holland (who plays Spiderman/Peter Parker), a run for his money.

Tom is infamous for accidentally revealing plot details to the audiences.

Thor: Ragnarok is said to pick up from when the audience last saw the two superheroes in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

While Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has been held captive on the planet Sakaar, where he must beat Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in a gladiator-esque duel to safely return to Asgard, where the Asgardian goddess of death Hela (Cate Blanchett) is beginning to wreck havoc.