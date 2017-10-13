Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez to host telethon for hurricane victims

Celebrities including Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez and Stevie Wonder are set to appear Saturday night at a telethon for those affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Appearing from both Miami and Los Angeles, performers will raise funds to provide food, shelter, medicine, electricity and communications to areas affected by the storms, organizers said Wednesday.

Artists including Marc Anthony, Gente de Zona, Nicky Jam, Prince Royce, Romeo Santos, Alejandro Sanz and Daddy Yankee will perform at Miami’s Marlins Park, with tickets priced between $15 and $50.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican singer Jennifer Lopez and Dominican baseball player Alex Rodriguez will host from NBC in Los Angeles, where they will be joined by stars from film, television and music — among them Ricky Martin, Demi Lovato, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder and Jamie Foxx.

The telethon, named “One Voice: Somos Live!,” will be simultaneously broadcast on NBC and the United States’ two primary Spanish-language channels — Univision and Telemundo.

The announcement comes after electronic group Major Lazer Wednesday announced a concert, also in Miami, to raise money for aid groups that will focus on all parts of the Caribbean, including smaller islands that can be overlooked.

In August and September, Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria ravaged areas of the southern United States and Mexico — and devastated the Caribbean islands, particularly Dominica, with 17,000 inhabitants, and Puerto Rico, population 3.4 million.