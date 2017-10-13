Let There Be Justice: The Political Journey of Imran Khan on shelves now

LAHORE: A new political biography of Imran Khan has been published and released worldwide by Fonthill Media Group, a publishing house based out of Gloucestershire, England.

The book titled, “Let There Be Justice: The Political Journey of Imran Khan”, by British-Pakistani graduate from Cambridge BJ Sadiq provides an updated, journalistic and vivid account of Imran Khan’s political life in the context of Pakistani politics, “a system known for its unbounded malfeasance”.

It traces Imran Khan’s life as he established the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in 1996 and as he gradually moved upward in the national political scenario. It anticipates and analyses the likelihood of Khan’s rise to power in the upcoming elections. Besides these, the book also contains captivating trivia about Khan’s much-discussed second marriage with former BBC weather girl Reham Khan together with previously unpublished pictures of him.

BJ Sadiq is a British-Pakistani who graduated in economics from Hughes Hall, Cambridge. He has worked as a consultant for the World Bank and the International Finance Corporation. He has been an active freelance contributor to Pakistani newspapers and has worked as a financial journalist in London. Besides these, he has also apprenticed at the House of Lords in England. He now divides his time between Islamabad and London.

His book Let There Be Justice: The Political Journey of Imran Khan hit the markets earlier this month and is also available on Amazon and the Cambridge University Alumni website.