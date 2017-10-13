Judges detention case: ATC orders seizure of Musharraf’s sureties

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday directed confiscating the surety bonds of former president Pervez Musharraf after he failed to appear before the court in the judges detention case.

During the hearing, ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand asked Musharraf’s counsel Akhtar Shah and guarantor Capt (r) Nazeer, who appeared before the court, about the accused’s appearance before the court. On this Akhtar Shah replied that Musharraf’s return back to Pakistan depends on his doctors’ approval.

On this ATC directed the guarantor of the former president to submit a written reply and adjourned the hearing till October 27.

Earlier in July 2016, the former president’s counsel moved an application challenging the trial by the anti-terrorism court (ATC) and requesting it to transfer the case to a sessions court.

The judges’ detention case was registered by the Secretariat Police Station on August 11, 2009, on the complaint of Advocate Chaudhry Mohammad Aslam Ghumman who had sought legal proceedings against Musharraf for confining 60 judges of the superior courts for a period of over five months and restraining them from administering justice.