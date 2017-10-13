Pakistan Today
October 12, 2017
ISLAMABAD: E paper – October 13, 2017
LAHORE: E paper – October 13, 2017
Intermittent democracy prevails in Pakistan: Rabbani
NAB chairman wants zero tolerance against corruption
Sanaullah stirs up a hornet’s nest, calls Ahmadis Muslims
Tough competition expected among NA-4 bigwigs
Iran’s state TV crew attacked by IS in Syria
Italian police bust int’l drug trafficking ring
Philippines’ Duterte threatens to expel ambassadors of EU countries
Indonesia, Turkey sign document on trade talks
Trump signs executive order to gut Obamacare
Violence erupts during extreme left demonstration in Paris, 41 arrested
Senate panel asks information ministry to present report on PEMRA bill
UNESCO chief “deeply regrets” US withdrawal
Russia protests against removal of flags from diplomatic properties in US
