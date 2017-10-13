IPU 137th Assembly: Senate delegation leaves for Russia

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani, along with a delegation of the Senate, on Friday left for Saint Petersburg, Russia to participate in the 137th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) to be held from October 14 to 18, 2017.

The delegation comprises Senators Khushbakhat Shujaat, Samina Saeed, Salahuddin Tirmizi, Sehar Kamran and Secretary Senate Amjed Pervez Malik.

Prior to the IPU Assembly session, the delegation is also scheduled to participate in Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting.