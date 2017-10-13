Intermittent democracy prevails in Pakistan: Rabbani

Senate chairman says intellectuals, workers and students can bring real change in society

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani on Thursday said that neither democratic institutions were allowed to function in accordance with the constitution nor rule of law was established in the country.

Speaking at an award giving ceremony to renowned poet Nisar Nasik at the National Press Club (NPC) here, he said that democracy was derailed after every 10 years by the dictators. In Pakistan, “democracy is like an interval in film as after every 10 years it was interrupted,” he said.

Rabbani said that it was need of the hour that the parliament would have to play its historic role to cope with internal and external challenges. He said that the parliament has not only to be made transparent but it has to address problems faced by the people.

“If we will address people’s problems then they (people) would give the parliament ownership,” he said, adding that the people’s ownership could only help stop intervals in democracy. Despite lapse of 70 years, “we could not set our direction and were still looking it,” he regretted.

The chairman eulogized services rendered by revolutionary poet Nisar Nasik and said that three forces like intellectuals, workers and students were considered back bone of any society and these people could bring real societal change.

On one side, former military dictator General Ziaul Haq banned student and trade unions, but on the other hand, extremist elements were given free hands resulting intolerance in the society, he however said. In his welcome address, NPC President Shakeel Anjum said that the press club award was being given to Nisar Nasik to recognise his long services in the field of literature and poetry.

He said that Nasir Nasik was a writer of famous national song – Dil Dil Pakistan sung by the late Junaid Jamshid. He said that he (Nasir) remained attached with the Radio Pakistan for almost four decades as a scriptwriter. Social activist Dr Jamal Nasir appreciated NPC for awarding cash award to the renowned poet and said he (Nasir) always raised his voice against dictators.