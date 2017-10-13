Indian forces resume unprovoked firing on LoC, Pak Army retaliates

Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at Teetri Note, Poonch sector on the control line.

As per reports, the shelling resulted in a college van being destroyed, also damaging crossing point terminal. It also partly damaged houses, whereas the power system was completely disturbed.

A woman was also injured in Rawalakot area.

In a befitting reply, Pakistani forces destroyed several bunkers of Indian forces.

According to details, around 6.40am Indian forces resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at Teetri Note, Poonch Sector on the control line. The firing lasted for about one and a half hour. Indian forces targeted civilian population with heavy artillery, destroying Iqra Model College. A children bus on its way to fetch children was completely destroyed and window panes of several buildings were broken.

Moreover, an imambargah also came under attack.

The Pakistan Army also retaliated to the Indian aggression.

A private news channel reported that Indian forces targeted civilian population in Abbaspur, Poonch sector, injuring 46-year-old Safina Bibi.

It should be mentioned here that for the past few months, Indian forces have been targeting civilian areas across the border in Pakistan; the largely unprovoked firing has left scores of people dead and many others injured.

On September 24, a civilian was martyred and two others were injured in firing from across the border.

“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortars along LoC in Nikyal sector,” the ISPR said in a statement. “A 22-year-old girl embraced shahadat while two [other] civilians were injured.”