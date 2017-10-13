Imran owns 300 kanals in Islamabad, disclose police

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chief Commissioner Zulfiqar Ali on Friday disclosed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan owns at least 300 kanals (37.5 acres) of agricultural land in Mohra Noor, Bani Gala, in Islamabad’s suburbs.

Ali submitteddetails of the properties owned by the PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri in an anti-terrorism court earlier on Friday.

According to the commissioner, the said property was purchased by the PTI chief in the name of former wife Jemima’s name. He also said that Tahir-ul-Qadri does not own any property in Islamabad.

The court is hearing a case regarding the attack on govt buildings and the then Islamabad Operations SSP Asmatullah Junejo during the 2014 sit-in protests by the PAT and PTI.

Till the last hearing on Friday, the police, despite earlier orders, had been unable to submit Imran and Qadri’s property records, as observed by the court.

The court, while hearing the case, requested Islamabad’s inspector general and chief commissioner to submit complete details of the ‘absconders’ properties in the capital.

Both the leaders have been accused of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel’s building and injuring the then SSP Junejo.

In August 2014, PTI and PAT supporters attempted to storm the PM House, using cranes to remove barricades.

Three people died, and over 560 injured due to the clashes between the police and the protestors. 77 of the injured were security officials deployed in the Red Zone, including SSP Junejo.

The two parties were protesting ‘rigging’ in the 2013 General Elections.