Harvey Weinstein allegedly preyed on Aishwarya too

Accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, the 65-year-old film executive, continue to mount as actors and female colleagues come forward, accusing Weinstein of sexual misconduct and speaking in support of his victims.

Turns out, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also reportedly found herself in danger around him.

Aish’s international talent manager, Simone Sheffield, left a comment in a report at Variety.com, claiming that Weinstein tried hard “to get Aishwarya alone”.

“He asked me to leave the meeting numerous times and I politely declined,” Sheffield, who has also been Bipasha Basu’s manager, claimed.

“When we were leaving his office, he cornered me and said “What do I have to do to get her alone?” I told him to “kiss my black a**,” Sheffield continued.

There has been no comment from Aishwarya regarding Sheffield’s comment as yet. Aish was last seen in a Hollywood project in her film Pink Panther.