Five killed in traffic accident near Kamra

ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed and several injured as a speeding van crashed into a tree near Kamra in Attock district on Friday.
Officials of the National Highways and Motorway Police said the van driver lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle and crashed into the tree.
The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Loss of life because of carelessness of public transport drivers is become an unfortunate routine matter. No authority really pays attention on this serious issue. There is no driver’s training, no proper evaluation and no enforcement of traffic laws. There is no material available for a driver to learn the traffic rules either.