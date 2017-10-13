Fawad Khan’s wife to debut at PFDC Fashion Week 2017 with her collection ‘Elayna’

LAHORE: The much-hyped PFDC L’Oréal Paris Bridal Week 2017 is all set to kick-start in Lahore this weekend which will showcase the latest bridal trends for the fall season. The three-day event will feature a number of designers showcasing their bridal collections hoping to give the soon-to-be-brides their dream dress and making their big day a very special one.

Prior to the fashion week, a couple of designers held a private preview of their collections to give a heads-up for what’s in store for the actual event. Sadaf Fawad Khan, the Creative Director at Silk by Fawad Khan and SFK Bridals, is all set to make her debut at the PFDC Bridal Week on the final day as she will showcase her bridal collection ‘Elayna’ meaning ‘Shining Light’; named after her daughter.

Sadaf and Fawad Khan hosted an intimate preview of the collection which was attended by the who’s who of the fashion industry, socialites and journalists. Each ensemble from the collection was a treat to the eye as the single metallic tones of red, blue, lilac and peach are inspired by the colours of the Moonbow (a lunar rainbow).

While talking about her collection Sadaf said, “I’ve worked on a very motif oriented collection leaving obvious negative space for the work to stand out instead of an all-over embellishment style which had lately been very dominant in the market.”

Not only that, the detailed work on each motif of each ensemble was so intricate and perfectly done that it was all so refreshing to the eye. The four ensembles on display featured Sharara Pants, Lehenga and long shirts accessorised with a headband on the mannequins.

The idea was to incorporate the reflection of the night sky as the team is all set to bring colour alongside sparkle to the ramp. In addition to that, ‘Elayna’ is also designed to promote Pakistani craftsmanship with the use of fabric, the traditional embellishment techniques, the intricate detailing and texturing creating a unique, elegant and a well-tailored silhouette with every ensemble. Moreover, the bridal collection campaign features Yasmeen Hashmi and Fawad Khan himself.

“We’ve worked hard to put together a collection which will be refreshing to the eyes.Keeping my fingers crossed for a positive response,” Sadaf concluded.

We certainly cannot wait to see this collection hit the ramp on Monday.