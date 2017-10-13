Drug peddler held with 550kg hashish in Raiwind

LAHORE: The police arrested a drug peddler with a huge quantity of hashish during a raid on Friday.

The police had received complaints that a local drug peddler was selling drugs to youngsters and turning them into addicts.

After directives from ASP Abdul Wahab, a team headed by SHO Rana Arham conducted raid in Babliana locality of Raiwind and arrested man named Aqib Javed, besides recovering 550kg of hashish from his possession.

The police confiscated the recovered hashish and the detainee was sent behind bars.