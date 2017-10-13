CM inaugurates oil, gas project at Attock

LAHORE: In his address of the inaugural ceremony of Jhandial-I Project of oil and gas at Attock on Friday, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that we are thankful to Allah that new reserves of oil and gas have been discovered in Punjab which are a national asset.

He said that these nnational resources which have been discovered in Attock area of Punjab are a national asset and property of 21 crore people of the country. He said that this discovery is great news for all of Pakistan, while particularly congratulating the Attock Oil Company. It is the definite result of untiring efforts of engineers, executives, technicians and labourers that new reserves have been discovered in Attock, he said.

2,500 barrel oil will be excavated from here daily which will help to strengthen the national economy besides increasing the reserves of natural gas, he said. The CM further said that it is our responsibility to bring a revolution of prosperity in the lives of the common man by efficient and just utilisation of these resources so that Pakistan could emerge as a vibrant economic power on the global map.