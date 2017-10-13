Chaos at accountability court: NAB files preliminary report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau’s prosecution team has filed a report on the chaos which took place at the accountability court on the occasion of the appearance of the Sharif family before the court.

According to media reports, NAB prosecution team has informed the NAB Headquarters about the incident.

In its preliminary report, the NAB team stated that an attempt was made to attack the NAB team in the guise of chaos “hangama arai”. Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi, head of NAB team, was shoved repeatedly and NAB team removed from the dais.