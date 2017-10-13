British army chief acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts against terrorism

RAWALPINDI: British Army Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter on Friday acknowledged Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Gen Carter said this during a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ). The British CGS arrived in Pakistan on Friday on a two-day official visit.

The two army chiefs discussed matters of mutual interest, including the strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two armies during the meeting, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Gen Carter said the UK greatly appreciates Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

The chiefs and senior officials of the two armies also held a meeting, where the Pakistan Army’s director general of military operations gave a briefing to the visiting delegation.

Earlier on arrival at GHQ, Gen Carter laid a floral wreath at the Marytrs’ Monument.

“A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented the guard of honour to the visiting dignitary,” the ISPR stated further.