Another woman falls prey to Karachi’s serial knife attacker

KARACHI: Another woman has been reportedly attacked by a sharp object in North Nazimabad area on Friday morning. The woman is the 16th victim to have been attacked since September 25 when the first incident was reported by a knife-wielding ‘lone wolf’.

As per reports, the victim was en route to work when the attacker wearing a helmet and riding a motorcycle stabbed her and escaped.

The woman, likely to be in her 40s, received treated for minor injuries at home, following which she headed to Hyderi police station to lodge a complaint against the attacker.

The suspect, who has posed quite a challenge to the authorities, remains at large, evading arrest and baffling authorities after a fresh spate of knife attacks on women, concentrated mainly in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Gulshan-e-Iqbal areas.

Earlier, Karachi police had also released pictures which were screengrabs from the CCTV footage of the suspect wherein the assailant can be seen riding a motorbike moments before attacking one of the victims.

The case had also earlier been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), which has deployed a case team to work on ways to capture the suspect according to sources.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has recently claimed that the suspect had been identified and is believed to be the same person who was behind similar attacks in Punjab’s Chichawatni area, where 50 women were injured in knife attacks over three years since 2013.