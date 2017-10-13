Aizaz congratulates security forces over successful recovery of US citizens

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry congratulated Pakistan security forces over the successful recovery of US citizen Ms Caitlan Coleman, her husband Joshua Boyle and their three children.

In a statement, he said that Pakistan’s security forces acted within hours on the basis of intelligence on hostages, adding that the US family’s successful rescue operation is a testimony of results that can be achieved through cooperation and teamwork.

Meanwhile, parents of the Canadian citizen Joshua Boyle have thanked Pakistan Army for rescuing their son and his family from the terrorists.

In a video message, father of Joshua expressed profound thanks for the courageous Pakistan soldiers, who rescued his son’s family. Joshua’s mother also expressed her happiness at the news of her son and his family’s rescue.



Pakistan Army on Thursday announced it had recovered a family of five foreign hostages— including one Canadian national, his US national wife and their three children—from the custody of a terrorist outfit, “safe and sound” through an intelligence-based operation by Pakistan troops and intelligence agencies.

Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle had reportedly been abducted from Afghanistan in 2012 while on a backpacking trip. All of their three children were born in captivity.

US president Donald Trump lauded Pakistan’s efforts for the successful recovery of the kidnapped couple saying that their release was a “positive moment” for US relations with Pakistan.