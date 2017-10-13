Ahsan takes notice of mismanagement at judicial complex, seeks report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who is on an official visit to the United States, Friday took strong notice of the incident of mismanagement outside the Judicial Complex building and sought a report from the interior secretary.

According to a message received here, the minister directed the secretary to submit a comprehensive report of the incident at the earliest, saying “there will be no compromise on respect for the court.”

He said advocates involved in misconduct and violating laws could not be considered as the guardian of Law.

Ahsan Iqbal said court entry passes were issued keeping in view the limited space, adding that the court safety would be ensured at every cost.

‘MISMANAGEMENT TOOK PLACE OUTSIDE JUDICIAL COMPLEX’

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the incident of mismanagement took place outside the building of Judicial Complex, not in the court premises, where several courts were functioning.

He said a number of lawyers daily visit the complex to attend the courts’ dealing with customs, banking, FIA.

“The unfortunate incident occurred at a picket outside the court premises when lawyers tried to enter the building at once, which caused some mismanagement,” he said while addressing a news conference here.

“I categorically say that the mismanagement took place outside the complex building, not in the court premises, near a picket where a number of lawyers attempted to enter the compound to appear in different cases as per their routine practice,” he said.

He said Maryam Nawaz and her spouse Captain (retd) Safdar appeared before accountability court as per schedule, rejecting the impression that PML-N workers tried to interrupt the court proceeding.

“There are two security points, one is the picket under SSP (Operations) outside the complex, and the other is at the building under SSP (Security),” he said, adding that an inquiry into the incident had already been ordered.

Dr Tariq said PTI chief Imran Khan and PPP leaders were doing propaganda on the incident and trying to malign the ruling party.