69th birth anniversary of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan observed today

ISLAMABAD: The 69th birth anniversary of “Shahenshah-e-Qawwali” Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan is being observed today (Friday).

The legendary Qawwal was born in Faisalabad on October 13, 1948.

His popularity extended, and continues to extend, far beyond geographical and linguistic barriers. The Qawwali maestro has a total of 125 albums to his name, which is the largest recorded output from any Qawwali artist. He was awarded the President of Pakistan’s Award for Pride of Performance in 1987.

Nusrat lived up to almost 49 years of age, bidding farewell to this world of impermanence on August 16, 1997.