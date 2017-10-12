World acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts in war against terror: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in the war against terrorism.

Pakistan Armed Forces had played vital role and achieved many successes in fighting against terror, he said while talking to a private news channel, and added.

He also said that all the institutions including judiciary and media were working independently in the country, and added that the democratic system was strengthening day by day and was under no threat. He further said that all the national institutions were working within their domain.