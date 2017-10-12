Woman wounded after attack with sharp weapon

LAHORE: A woman was wounded after being attacked with a sharp edged weapon by unknown miscreants here on Thursday.

Police said that an unidentified motorcyclist wearing a helmet attacked a woman with sharp edged weapon in a private housing society in Chouhang area of the provincial capital.

The woman identified as Shakeela (45), sustained wounds in the leg and back.

The wounded woman told police that she had returned from Saudi Arabia some five days earlier for the wedding of her son and does not have any enmity or legal proceeding underway.

However, the police after registering a case against the unknown attackers, have started the investigation.