Woman thought to have committed suicide, actually murdered in Karachi

KARACHI: A woman whose body was found hanging to a noose at her house in furniture market of Liaquatabad No. 10 recently was reportedly murdered, thus negating earlier reports claiming suicide.

Sana, 27, was an officer of Sindh Police’s Special Security Unit (SSU) and had gotten married as per her will a few months back.

According to police reports, Sana’s death had been caused by suffocation. Sana’s husband Jahanzeb and father-in-law have been taken into custody and a case has been lodged into the incident.

As per father-in-law’s statements, the couple had begun to engage into domestic feuds right after they had been married.

He had also stated that the family had been sleeping when Sana allegedly committed suicide.

An investigation into the case is underway.