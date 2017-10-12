Will make sure Imran Khan is presented before ECP: Daniyal Aziz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz on Thursday stated that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be presented before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Talking to media, Aziz apprised that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had categorically stated that the concerned authorities will arrest Khan following ECP orders directing issuance of his arrest warrants.

The federal minister’s statement came following ECP’s issuance of non-bailable warrants against Khan for repeatedly failing to appear before the commission in contempt of court case.

Speaking about the ongoing corruption case against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Aziz went on to say they had raised objections to every page that had been submitted by the witnesses in the proceedings against Dar, as these documents aren’t proven.

“Today’s proceedings are under a cloud of objections,” said Aziz, adding that it is surprising that since day one Dar’s name was nowhere near the Panama Papers but with the [PTI’s] lockdown [in 2016], all the ‘targets’ have been achieved.

“This is a political case but we are still bowed before the courts. Not a single person, including judges and media owners, named in the Panama Papers has faced courts even though [Jamaati-e-Islami chief] Sirajul Haq’s petition [in the Supreme Court] had mentioned every individual named in the Panama Papers.

He came down hard on opponents and said that only Nawaz Sharif was held accountable while there were over 400 people named in the Panama Papers list.