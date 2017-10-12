Wife of abducted Lt-Col (retd) Habib requests ‘military family’ to trace husband

ISLAMABAD: Rubina Shaheen Chaudhry, wife of Lieutenant Colonel (retired) Habib Zahir, has written a letter to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, requesting ‘military family’ to help her out in tracing her missing husband.

The retired army officer reportedly went missing during a visit to Nepal for a job hunt in April.

Zahir left for Nepal on April 5 and the next day reached the country’s capital, Kathmandu. Thereon he went to Lumbini, which is about six kilometres from the Indian border. He contacted his family last on April 6 and after that, he could not be reached.

In her letter, Chaudhry said: “Me and my family has taken all possible legal actions including registering of his absence with local police authorities as well as United Nations, but still nothing about his whereabouts have been confirmed”.

She went on to say that it has been more than four months since her husband has been missing.

“Being wife of a retired officer, my children and I are again looking towards our ‘military family’ to help us out in tracing Habib Zahir”.

Lt Col Habib served in the artillery, had retired from service on October 31, 2014, and was employed in Rafhan Mills at Faisalabad as chief security officer. Col Habib had reportedly posted his CV on the social media website LinkedIn and a United Nations website.

The family of the abducted officer had also approached the United Nations working group on enforced or involuntary disappearances, seeking immediate recovery. Indian involvement has also been proved by the footage of Col Habib being received by an Indian citizen at the airport in Nepal.

The news of the retired army officer was confirmed by the spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign office Nafees Zakariya, who also informed that the matter also been brought into the notice of Nepal’s government and Pakistani Embassy in Nepal.