Victims of Indian firing at LoC likely to get military burials, their families to get martyr’s package: report

Families of the victims of unprovoked firing by Indian border forces at the Line of Control (LoC) are likely to be offered martyr’s package as well as military burials for their loved ones, a report in a local English daily said on Thursday.

According to the report, the federal government has agreed with the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government’s proposal in this regard and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is also the AJK Council’s chairperson, is expected to approve the funds for this purpose.

The report said that the AJK cabinet had recently approved the proposal of offering the martyrs a military honour burial. However, the cabinet did not take up the proposal of providing their families the martyr’s package since any monetary allotment required Abbasi’s approval, it added.

“The martyr’s package includes financial assistance for the victim’s family, health and education coverage for immediate family members and related facilities,” the report said.

Even though the AJK Council is the Upper House of the AJK Parliament, it falls under the administrative purview of the federal government with the PM as its chairperson and AJK president as the vice chairperson.

The AJK Council deals with crucial issues concerning the AJK government such as finance, defence and foreign affairs.

According to the report, offering military burials and martyr’s package to the victims’ families would help in highlighting Indian aggression on the LoC and the Kashmir issue.