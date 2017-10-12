Top US delegation calls on COAS, appreciates army’s contributions

RAWALPINDI: US delegation comprising Lisa Curtis, Ambassador Alice G Wells, Ambassador David Hale and other representatives called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday.

The delegation briefed COAS on contours of US strategy in South Asia. The discussion focused on the regional security situation, including Afghanistan, and how Pakistan has positively contributed towards peace and stability in the region.

COAS highlighted concerns of Pakistan regarding peace and stability in the region, reiterating that Pakistan has done its best—despite constraints—and shall continue its efforts for the sake of Pakistan’s future and in line with aspirations of the people.

The delegation appreciated and acknowledged Pak Army’s contributions and country’s sacrifices in the ‘war on terror’.