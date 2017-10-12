Three-day Buner Cultural Festival to begin on Oct 13

PESHAWAR: A three-day Buner Cultural Festival will start on Friday (today) at the scenic location of Shahida Sar Chagharzai, under the auspices of the district administration. The Buner Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zareeful Maani will overlook all the arrangements for the festival, scheduled to be held till October 15.

Highlighting the purpose of holding the festival, the DC said that the event was aimed to promote local culture and traditions, and to initiate talent hunt activities to identify exceptional youth in the area.

According to details, the inaugural ceremony of the festival would be held on October 13 at 10:00 am. During the event, tug-of-war and volleyball matches would be played among different teams belonging to the district. The proceedings of the first day would end with a colourful display of fireworks.

On the second day of the event, a stage show would be arranged for school children in the morning session of the festival in which students from Buner would demonstrate their artistic talents.

In addition to holding different competitions, traditional games like kabbadi, mukha and shkae, would also be held among different teams during the event. An evening session of poetry recitation would be held on the second evening of the event, where poets belonging to different areas of the district would participate.

On the third and last day of the Buner Cultural Festival, final matches among kabbadi, skhae, volleyball and tug-of-war teams would be held. The closing ceremony of the colourful event would take place later in the day, during which the winning teams and other participants would be awarded prizes for their excellent performance during the event.