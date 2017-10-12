Three Ahmedi men sentenced to death for committing ‘blasphemy’

SHEIKHUPURA: Three men from the Ahmediyya community were sentenced to death on charges of blasphemy the other day.

A district and sessions court sentenced three Ahmedi men for displaying a poster and banners at their place of worship in a manner that was ‘offending’.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Mian Javed Akram ruled that the men from Bhoaywal village had committed blasphemy.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 each on the three men. Failure to pay the amount would lead to six months of rigorous punishment on the detainees.

The complaint was filed by a local shopkeeper, Riaz Hussain, at the Sharqpur police station in May 2014.