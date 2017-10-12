Three Ahmedi men sentenced to death for committing ‘blasphemy’

SHEIKHUPURA: Three men from the Ahmediyya community were sentenced to death on charges of blasphemy the other day.
A district and sessions court sentenced three Ahmedi men for displaying a poster and banners at their place of worship in a manner that was ‘offending’.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Mian Javed Akram ruled that the men from Bhoaywal village had committed blasphemy.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 200,000 each on the three men. Failure to pay the amount would lead to six months of rigorous punishment on the detainees.
The complaint was filed by a local shopkeeper, Riaz Hussain, at the Sharqpur police station in May 2014.
the horor continues for minorities in Pakistan…these stupid blasphemy laws protect no one but ruin the lives of many…