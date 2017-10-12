Sindh govt says it is creating favourable environment for disabled students 

KARACHI: Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) for Human Rights and Special Education Rehana Leghari has said that the Special Education Department (SED) is striving hard to meet the standards of imparting education and creating a favourable environment for the disabled students in every field.

Speaking during his visit to Deaf Reach School of Family Education Services Foundation (FESF) here on Thursday, Rehana Leghari stated that the recently established, country’s first government ‘Autism Center’ in Karachi was an example of government’s sincerity.

The special assistant of CM was accompanied by Sindh SED Secretary Dr Zulfiqar Shallwani.

She visited different sections of FESF and was thoroughly briefed by the Executive Director Richard Geary, and his wife Heidi, about their way of imparting education and vocational training to deaf children in order to enable them to make their both ends meet with dignity in the society.

She was also informed that FESF was also strengthening deaf students with the professional skills, such as sewing, weaving, embroidery, tailoring, arts and IT, and a new project of culinary art had also been added into the skills category of the school in which students of different age-groups were being trained as chefs to able them to service at well-reputed private hotels.

Rehana praised and appreciated the administration for their sincerity, dedication and adaption with the deaf students and assured that Sindh government and the SED would always remain intact and maintain cooperation in this regard.

She also said that she had instructed the staff of the department to put and fuse all possible efforts in the teaching of special children, to reach to the point of competition with other private schools which had iconic representation in society due to their way of imparting education.

Later, she attended a seminar on awareness of cerebral palsy to mark the international ‘Cerebral Palsy Day’ at Karachi Special Education Complex organised by the SED in collaboration with Health and Nutrition Development Society (HANDS).