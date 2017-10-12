Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck for ‘lying’ about Harvey Weinstein scandal

BEN Affleck was applauded by many when he joined the chorus of voices in Hollywood condemning Harvey Weinstein for allegedly sexually harassing women over decades reports News.com.

Five days after The New York Times first reported the damning allegations regarding the movie mogul — who championed Affleck’s screenplay for Good Will Hunting— the actor released a statement claiming the news made him “sick”, and imploring others to watch out for this kind of behaviour.

But just hours later, Rose McGowan publicly shamed him for “lying” about what he knew.

In a series of tweets, the actress — who was allegedly assaulted by Weinstein in 1997 — told Affleck to “f**k off” as she called him out.

“’Goddamnit! I told him to stop doing that’ you said that to my face,” she wrote to him on Twitter.

“The press conf (sic) I was made to go to after assault. You lie.”

It was a damning allegation from the actress, who has been one of the most vocal celebrities calling out those in Hollywood who stayed silent on the issue for decades.

Meanwhile, the Weinstein scandal has grown uglier by the hour as more and more women detail the harassment and assault they claim to have suffered at his hands.

In a new expose by The New Yorker, actresses Asia Argento and Lucia Evans alleged Weinstein forced himself on them sexually.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have added their names to the growing list of women who claim to have been sexually harassed by the studio executive.

According to Paltrow, the incident occurred when she was 22 and had just been cast as the lead in Jane Austen’s Emma, produced by Weinstein.

She claims he invited her to his hotel room for a meeting, and then proposed massages.

“I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” Paltrow said, according to The New York Times.

Paltrow told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt about the incident and he confronted Weinstein, who then threatened the actress not to tell anyone else about the incident.

Jolie also claimed Weinstein made unwanted advances towards her around the time her movie Playing by Heart was released in the late 1990s.

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie said.

“This behaviour towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Rose McGowan's Twitter account has been suspended for 'violating Twitter's rules,' ever since she tweeted about Ben Affleck.

“TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME,” she wrote on Instagram. “THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMY.”

McGowan will not have access to her account for 12 hours. Twitter provided no specific instances of her rule violation but stated that she can delete the tweets that violate its rules to gain access to her account more quickly.

According to Twitter’s website, common reasons for account suspension include spam, an account’s security being at risk, and if the account is reported for abusive behaviour. The site reads, “We may suspend an account if it has been reported to us as violating our Rules surrounding abuse. When an account engages in abusive behaviours, like sending threats to others or impersonating other accounts, we may suspend it temporarily or, in some cases, permanently.”