Research cell will improve different sectors of FATA: SAFRON minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Lieutenant General (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch said on Thursday that a research cell will be established to bring improvement in various sectors of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Baloch said that the research cell would provide help in mineral resources, agriculture, livestock and industrialisation sectors, while adding that all stakeholders were supporting the ongoing reforms in the tribal areas.

Baloch further said that recommendations had been sent to the departments concerned to make progress in this regard. A chief operating officer would be appointed in FATA to look after the important affairs of the area.

Replying to a question, he said that the present government wanted to streamline the system in FATA and all necessary steps had been taken to achieve the objectives.